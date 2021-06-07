Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,486 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 496,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

BYD opened at $62.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.41. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

