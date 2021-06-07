Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,016,266 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.58% of NexGen Energy worth $26,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 729,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,160,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 230,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.11. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

