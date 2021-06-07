Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.43 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $165.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $166.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $977,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.