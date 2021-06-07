Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $22,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

