Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 25,273 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Qorvo worth $24,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $184.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

