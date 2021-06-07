Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.57% of Littelfuse worth $37,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $261.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,936 shares of company stock worth $5,088,527. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

