Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $90.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.