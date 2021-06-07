Robert C. Lyons Sells 27,600 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,265. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

