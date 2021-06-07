River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.38. 19,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

