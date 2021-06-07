River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,395,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.07.

Shares of APD traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,487. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

