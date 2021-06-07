River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.83. 31,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.