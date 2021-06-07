River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

