River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 76,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 97,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.63. 13,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,457. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

