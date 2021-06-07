River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 754 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.87. 84,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007,516. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

