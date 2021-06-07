Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 7.8%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20. 754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 154,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Securities began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $766,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.