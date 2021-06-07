Reviewing Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) & Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cleveland-Cliffs and Impala Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 4 0 2.57 Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus target price of $22.03, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Impala Platinum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.85 -$122.00 million $0.17 116.88 Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 3.32 $1.03 billion $1.23 15.25

Impala Platinum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs. Impala Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -0.32% 10.98% 1.57% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Impala Platinum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

