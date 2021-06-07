REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up to $19.26

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $20.57. REV Group shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 43 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get REV Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.