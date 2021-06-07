Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

5/28/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

5/26/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

5/19/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

5/18/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

4/27/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

NASDAQ:FRBK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.29. 234,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $252.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 365.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 158,428 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 99,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

