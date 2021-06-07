Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after acquiring an additional 348,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. 72,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,193. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

