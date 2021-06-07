Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
