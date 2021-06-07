Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ferro (FOE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ferro (NYSE: FOE):

5/18/2021 – Ferro had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Ferro had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gabelli.

5/18/2021 – Ferro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

5/17/2021 – Ferro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Ferro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

5/12/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

5/12/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2021 – Ferro was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.54. 377,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 204,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 116,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

