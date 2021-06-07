RChain (REV) Market Cap Hits $151.08 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $151.08 million and approximately $516,922.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00073353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.01006326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.23 or 0.09809010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051741 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

