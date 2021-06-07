RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,131 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSB opened at $158.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.10. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

