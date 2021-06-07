RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 409,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,976 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Altria Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 127.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $49.77 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

