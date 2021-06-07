Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rayonier by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,884. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.25.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

