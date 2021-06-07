Raymond James Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.40.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:ESI remained flat at $C$1.66 during trading on Monday. 660,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The company has a market cap of C$269.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.74.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.