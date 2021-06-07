Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.07 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $53,574.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.02 or 0.07692472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01784996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00484381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00175953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.01 or 0.00767522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00489826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00411723 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,360,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

