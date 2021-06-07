Raul J. Fernandez Acquires 2,517 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

