Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 485,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,254,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00.

Shares of EXPI traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.56. 1,794,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,723. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 153.19 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

