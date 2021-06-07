Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE PAG opened at $81.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

