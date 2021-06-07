Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 46,202 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 351.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,202 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 82.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 158,943 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $417.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

