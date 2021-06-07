Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) vs. Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Head to Head Survey

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Global Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Landmark Infrastructure Partners 58.44% 9.95% 2.56%

80.3% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 13.30 -$175.91 million N/A N/A Landmark Infrastructure Partners $58.84 million 5.70 $29.09 million $0.34 38.68

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and Landmark Infrastructure Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners 0 2 0 1 2.67

Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.93%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries. Its real property interests primarily include long-term and perpetual easements, tenant lease assignments, fee simple properties, and infrastructure assets. The company also owns various interests in receivables associated with related assets. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California.

