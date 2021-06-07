QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.