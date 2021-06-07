Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.48. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,048,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,171,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $196,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,188 shares of company stock valued at $31,547,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

