Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $258.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $23,508,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,093,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $288.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.50. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $291.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

