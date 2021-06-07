Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRYMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,565. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

