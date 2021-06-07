Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up to $88.37

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.37, but opened at $90.85. Proto Labs shares last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 628 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.40.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

