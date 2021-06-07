Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $122.88 and last traded at $122.72, with a volume of 1720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.39.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

