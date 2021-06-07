Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $122.88 and last traded at $122.72, with a volume of 1720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.39.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.
In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.
Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
