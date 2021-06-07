Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.25 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $20,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,487,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,881,386.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,328 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,526 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.