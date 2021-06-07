Polaris Capital Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,348,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,322,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after acquiring an additional 779,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

