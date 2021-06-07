Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $34.91 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Avnet worth $34,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

