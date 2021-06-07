Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CPSI opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.