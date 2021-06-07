PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.01043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.59 or 0.09919259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00053351 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

