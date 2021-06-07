PlayFuel Reaches Market Cap of $3.78 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

