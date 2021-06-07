Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

HNW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. 31,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,536. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

