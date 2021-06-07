Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.
HNW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. 31,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,536. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $15.22.
