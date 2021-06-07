Phantasma Energy Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,725.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1,725.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00288310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.01193719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.59 or 1.00080085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.01104913 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

