Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.69

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6859 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE TLK traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 660,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

