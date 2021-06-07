Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.69

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6859 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE TLK traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 660,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

