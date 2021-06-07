Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 11.5% Higher

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price traded up 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.09. 40,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 935,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist reduced their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Personalis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,766 shares of company stock worth $1,191,995. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.