Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.50

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 3377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Simmons downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

