Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $19.73 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,763 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Triumph Bancorp worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $83.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

